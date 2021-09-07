If you're against children wearing masks in schools or vaccine mandates, you take a stand on School Walkout Day.

The New York chapter of Moms for Liberty is behind the event that is planned for Friday, September 10 at 10 AM. Parents and teachers who are against masks and vaccine mandates are encouraged to take part in the peaceful protest. Either keep the kids home for school or take them out of class at 10 AM on School Walk Out day.

Credit - Moms for Liberty via Facebook

Moms for Liberty is a grassroots movement that encourages anyone to join that has a desire to stand up for parental rights at all levels of government.

Our founders are Tiffany and Tina, moms on a mission to stoke the fires of liberty. As former school board members, they witnessed how short-sighted and destructive policies directly hurt children and families. Now they are using their first-hand knowledge and experience to unite parents who are ready to fight those that stand in the way of liberty.

There are several chapters all across the country, including a number in New York state. The organization is growing at a fast rate ever since kids have been told they are required to wear masks in schools and staff have been mandated to get vaccines or face weekly COVID-19 testing.

Governor Kathy Hochul is encouraging all New Yorkers to wear masks again, even if they've been vaccinated. "As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it's crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus," Hochul said. "Wear a mask and, if you haven't already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends everyone mask up in crowded indoor settings.

