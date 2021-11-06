The topic of the new Bills’ stadium is sure to be one of great debated here in Western New York. Quarterback Josh Allen was on the Manningcast on Monday Night Football talking about it last week. Will it have a dome, or be open-aired? Will it have grass or turf? And possibly the biggest question, will it be in Orchard Park, Downtown, or maybe somewhere else?

The Bills have been playing at Highmark Stadium (Formerly: Rich Stadium, then Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998 to 2015, then New Era Field from 2016 to 2020, and Bills Stadium from 2020 to 2021) since it opened back in 1973. But in the current climate of luxury box, high-end, billion-dollar palaces, the old girl may be on her last legs. The team's lease at the stadium currently runs through 2023, so the clock is ticking.

So, the issue becomes, just where will the new stadium go? Earlier on Thursday, the Erie County Commission unanimously passed a resolution that requires three public hearings, before they approve a new lease on Highmark Stadium or a construction agreement on a new stadium.

These hearings will take place at Erie Community College’s North and South city locations at some point in December, and they will be officially scheduled once more progress has been made in negotiations.

County Legislator Joseph C. Lorigo said in a statement;

“This is going to be a big project impacting taxpayers in every area of Erie County. We need to consider our options from all angles and everyone should have the ability to weigh in on a new stadium. I’m proud to have led the push on this effort and look forward to reviewing the stadium proposal once it is submitted”

The Bills have already proposed a $1.4 billion stadium, located adjacent to their current home, while New York state is including various locations including a site in downtown Buffalo located near South Park Avenue.

