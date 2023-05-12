Public Lewdness Prompts Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
Rome Police are looking for a local man on several charges, including Public Lewdness and Menacing, according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department.
James says, Elvin Nieves is wanted by the Rome Police on an arrest warrant for Public Lewdness as well as an arrest warrant for Menacing in the 2nd degree and Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd degree.
The Public Lewdness warrant is stemming from an incident that occurred in November of 2021. During this incident, Nieves was alleged to have exposed an intimate body part and committed a lewd act while in a public place, police say. The second warrant is also stemming from an incident that occurred in November of 2021, where it is alleged Nieves threatened to shoot a female while holding a handgun. This incident occurred hours after a shots fired call was investigated at the apartment complex where the female victim lived. Police say, that incident happened during the overnight hours and only damaged the building, no one was injured. James says Nieves’ last known address was on West Liberty Street in Rome, but is believed to currently be homeless. He also has ties to Syracuse and Watertown, according to James.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Elvin Nieves (AKA: Brandon)
29 year old Hispanic male
Weight: 150 lbs.
Height: 5’ 7”
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Nieves, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.