Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country that you won't want to miss visiting this fall.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit, according to Trips to Discover.

The Great Pumpkin Farm offers the largest family event in the region and is a fun fall festival to celebrate the harvest. Festival weekends are hosted between mid-September through Halloween. Top attractions here include the Cackling Hen Revue Show, a petting zoo, face painting, a pumpkin cannon, paintball, and a children’s craft area. There are also hayrides, a corn maze, and jumbo pillows every weekend. Depending on which weekend you visit, you could join in the fun at a BBQ cook-off, watch the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off, or compete in a costume contest.

This isn't the first time The Great Pumpkin Farm received national recognition. Country Living, the Travel Channel, and the Huffington Post have all recognized the experience you can have with the whole family in Clarence, New York.

See the full list of the 12 Best Pumpkin Patches to Visit this Fall at Tripstodiscover.com. Go inside the Great Pumpkin Farm below to see all the fall fun that awaits you.

