Hard to believe the leaves are already starting to change color in New York.

It'll only be a matter of time before the Mohawk Valley turns vibrant shades of red, yellow, and orange. However, it's still being determined when we will see peak foliage due to a slightly different weather pattern this year.

Typically, peak foliage hits around mid-to-late October. And while the experts figure out the best times to hit the road for some leaf peeping, a new national report has identified the top 26 places in the United States to see the changing leaves.

The U.S. News & World Report has updated its annual list of the areas that will have the most intense and vibrant displays - and said there will be three hotspots in New York this year.

First up is Hudson, New York. The report suggested, "For a unique way to see the foliage, get a designated driver and plan a road trip around the Hudson Valley Wine and Craft Beverage Map, which features more than 100 wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries."

The area is also close to Sleepy Hollow, so those in the Halloween mood can get spooked by tales of the Headless Horseman.

Another foliage hotspot is Letchworth State Park, which is roughly 100 miles west of Syracuse. This park is affectionately called the "Grand Canyon of the East" and offers panoramic views of a roaring waterfall, idyllic mountains, and lush forests across its 14,300-plus acre lot.

Peak foliage typically strikes between early-to-mid October, and the outlet vowed, "Leaf peepers will be treated to yellow, orange and red foliage framing the magnificent Genesee Gorge and Genesee River."

You can also take to the skies in a hot air balloon with Balloons Over Letchworth, the only company that launches from inside the gorge.

Those who want to explore even deeper can visit one of its many hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails. The park recently constructed an Autism Nature Trail so those with special needs can enjoy the great outdoors without feeling overwhelmed.

The final top destination for foliage is - of course - the Adirondacks. "The Adirondacks offer leaf peepers 10 distinct regional destinations covering more than 6 million acres in the northeast corner of New York state," the outlet reported.

In the first two weeks of October, you'll find peak leaf peeping around Lake George, a popular vacation spot with 109 miles of shoreline and 300-plus islands.

The report strongly encouraged hiking the Adirondack High Peaks because they "offer the best mountain vistas during peak fall foliage."

Other nearby locations to get a rubber stamp of approval include the Poconos in Pennsylvania, the Berkshires in Massachusetts, and Stowe, Vermont.

In the end, New England must be steaming mad that the Empire State bested the most of them. Fall just happens to be one of their most popular times for visitors because they are so invested in the leaf peeping industry.

Do you agree New York has some of the best places in America for seeing the fall foliage? Let us know if you think this study missed a spot by giving us a shout via the station app linked below.

