’80s Metal Powerhouses Bringing the ‘Noize’ to Upstate NY This Month

A band responsible for one of the heaviest-hitting rock anthems of the 1980s will be crashing Upstate New York later this month.

QUIET RIOT

Quiet Riot will invade Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York on Thursday, October 27 for a night of head-banging classics. Showtime is 8 pm. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased at this link.

CUM ON FEEL THE NOIZE!

Quiet Riot formed in Los Angeles in 1973 with legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads as one of its original members. Rhoads eventually left Quiet Riot to join Ozzy Osbourne's new band, after which Riot briefly dissolved, but they reformed with a new lineup and released their breakthrough 1983 album Metal Health. The album dethroned Michael Jackson's Thriller as the first heavy metal release to reach number 1 on the Billboard 100.

FUN FACT: Cum on Feel the Noize, arguably Quiet Riot's biggest hit, was actually a cover, originally recorded by the English rock band Slade in 1973.

QUIET RIOT DOCUMENTARY

Quiet Riot also released a critically-acclaimed documentary called Well Now You're Here, There's No Way Back about the band's struggles picking up the pieces after singer Kevin DuBrow's death. The band focuses heavily on DuBrow's close friend and bandmate Frankie Banali.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Frankie Banali also tragically passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Despite devastating losses, Quiet Riot forges on.

Tickets for Quiet Riot's October 27th show at Del Lago Resort & Casino are on sale now.

