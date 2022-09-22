Rising Country Star Launches 8-Date Headlining Tour; One Being In CNY

One up-and-coming country artist is taking his new album to the road this fall, planning to make one stop in Central New York.

You now have the chance to see Breland, as he is officially launching his own headlining tour. The 8-date "Here For It Tour" kicks off this November, eventually wrapping up in December in Philadelphia.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Breland first rose to country music fame in 2019 with his Platinum song, "My Truck". Not too long after, other country stars began wanting to work with him. He made songs with artists like Dierks Bentley and Hardy ("Beers on Me"), along with another by Thomas Rhett ("Praise the Lord").

On September 9th, Breland released his newest album, Cross Country. It features 14-songs, including collaborations with Ingrid Andress, Lady A, Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

Breland Jason Kempin, Getty Images for ABA loading...

Good news, you don't have to travel far to see Breland this fall! He is making a stop to The Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on November 17th. Being it's the second show of the tour, you could be one of the first to hear Breland's new music live.

Here's Breland's Full 2022 'Here for It Tour':

Nov. 16 — Oxford, Ohio — Brick Street

Nov. 17 — Waterloo, N.Y. — del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine

Nov. 18 — New York, N.Y. — Mercury Lounge

Nov. 19 — Hampton, N.H. — Wally's

Nov. 30 — Richmond, Va. — The National

Dec. 1 — Norfolk, Va. — The NorVa

Dec. 2 — Washington, D.C. — Union Stage

Dec. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. — The Foundry at The Fillmore

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 23rd.

