Country Music Icon Announces New Tour; One Date Coming Up In CNY

With all these amazing country artists coming to Central New York this year, why not add another one to your list.

Craig Morgan is hitting the road and going on tour this fall. He's teaming up with Operation Finally Home to launch the "God, Family, Country Tour". His 11-dates planned will hit a variety of theaters and auditoriums across the United States. As a fellow Army veteran, his final show will wrap up on Veteran's Day at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Though none of the dates in his new lineup are coming to New York, with the closest being in Ohio, he is still coming to Central New York this summer.

Craig Morgan

Where: The Vine at Del Lago - Waterloo, NY

When: Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 - 8:00PM

He's bringing his "Red Neck Yacht Club" to Central New York with a special performance at Del Lago in Waterloo. Tickets are already on sale, but you must be 21 years or older to attend.

Morgan isn't the only country artist coming to Del Lago. There is a long list of other big names still coming to Waterloo as well.

LeAnn Rimes

Where: The Vine at Del Lago - Waterloo, NY

When: Saturday, May 14th, 2022

Billy Ray Cyrus

Where: The Vine at Del Lago - Waterloo, NY

When: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

All tickets are on sale now. You can get more information by visiting Del Lago Resort's website.

