It Keeps Getting Better; 2 More Country Legends Are Coming To NY
As if your summer couldn't get any better, two more country legends are coming to Upstate New York.
The Del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo has a pretty great list of country artists scheduled in their 2022 lineup. Their most recent announcement has included legendary stars in the industry, who's name's you know and music you love.
LeAnn Rimes
Where: Del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, NY
When: Saturday, May 14th, 2022
She broke though the Country music charst in the late 90's and never looked back. You know her for her hits like 'How Do I Live', Blue', and 'One Way Ticket'. But now LeAnn is announcing a new album and a 'So Far Tour' to celebrate 25 years in Music.
Clint Black
Where: Del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, NY
When: Friday, September 16th, 2022
Clint blew into the Country music back in 1989. The same year other artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, and Travis Tritt made their names as well. He's known for his hits like 'A Better Man', 'Like the Rain', and 'When I Said I Do'.
Both LeAnn Rimes and Clint Black are adding to an already jam-packed summer of great Country concerts. If you plan it right, you could potentially have a concert booked every single weekend for you and your friends this summer alone.
If you're interested in getting a ticket, information is available now. Just go to Del Lago's website.