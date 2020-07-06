Rabid Cat Found In New Hartford

A cat has tested positive for rabies in the Town of New Hartford.

The Oneida County Health Department says one adult had exposure to the cat and has received post rabies treatment.

Health officials are urging residents to recognize the signs of rabies.

They include animals acting strangely, acting mad or drooling or foaming from the mouth.

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with those signs, do not approach it and stay away.

If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto ocgov.net.