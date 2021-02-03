Rabid Horse Found In Trenton

The Oneida County Health Department says a horse has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Trenton.

Eight people were exposed to the horse and received post-exposure treatment.

Signs of rabies include:·

Animal acting strangely·

Animal acting angry

Animal acting shy

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

Officials say if you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away

If you see an animal that’s acting strangely, call your local animal control officer.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.