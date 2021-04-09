Rapper-Actor DMX, Known For Gruff Delivery, Dead At 50
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem."
A statement Friday from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”
He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
The hospital says he suffered “catastrophic cardiac arrest.”
DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor.
But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.
