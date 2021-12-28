Ready To Say I Do? Get Hitched By Elvis At New Rotterdam Chapel

Ever dreamed of the Vegas wedding experience but wished it was a little closer to home? What happens in Vegas now happens in Rotterdam.

One of the craziest experiences in my lifetime actually involved flying out to Vegas for a spur-of-the-moment wedding. One cold January morning back in 1995 while I was attending Rutgers University my roommate and his girlfriend decided at 3 am it would be fun to jump on a jet to sin city to get hitched, and of course, I had to tag along to be the best man.

Once we arrived in Vegas I spent the day talking them out of it, and we all flew home as if nothing happened. If only we had a local Vegas-style wedding chapel, we could have avoided all that cash blown on last-minute plane tickets! If you are pondering a genius decision like this one, at least you now have a local option for the Vegas wedding experience.

Vegas Wedding Chapel Now Open At ViaPort In Rotterdam

Yes, you read that correctly. The whole Vegas wedding experience, complete with an Elvis impersonator/officiant to help you say your "I Do's" is now up and running at the new Little Vegas Wedding Chapel and Theater at ViaPort in Rotterdam, according to a Daily Gazette report. For $499 you can get the Vegas wedding of your dreams, without the 5-hour flight. You can even have your reception catered on-site too!

So if you ever get the urge at 3 am for a last-minute wedding in Vegas, skip all the hassle and start your wedding planning at the Little Vegas website instead of jumping on a jet to sin city, as this young idiot did all those years ago.

