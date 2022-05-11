Some were MLB big leaguers as recently as 2019, and some are still considered household names although they haven't put on the uniform in decades.

A collection of former standout MLB-ers are coming to Cooperstown, NY at the end of this month for the return of the Hall of Fame Game. It's been missing for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to make its return to Doubleday Field this Memorial Day Weekend.

Hall of Fame members Wade Boggs, Fergie Jenkins, Jack Morris, Tim Raines, Ted Simmons, Lee Smith, Ozzie Smith and Alan Trammell will serve as the coaching staff for the two teams, comprised of 30 recently retired players with one player on the roster to represent all 30 current MLB teams.

Serving as the representative of the New York Yankees where he became a fan-favorite for his big smile and big production is Nick Swisher. In four seasons with the pinstripes, Swisher slugged 105 home runs and drove 349 runs, while batting .268 over that time. In his 12 seasons in the league, Swisher's best came in the Bronx.

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees Nick Swisher - Getty Images loading...

The New York Mets will be represented by an ex-player who can still be seen in the pre- and post-game shows on SNY - Todd Zeile.

Zeile spent three seasons with the Mets around the turn of the century, including their 2000 campaign that saw the Amazin's take the National League pennant, before being defeated by the Yankees in the World Series.

Todd Ziele #9 Todd Zeile - Getty Images loading...

Here's a breakdown of the full roster for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, and the teams they'll be representing:

Bobby Abreu (Phillies)

(Phillies) Willie Aikens (Royals)

(Royals) Alex Arias (Marlins)

(Marlins) Alex Avila (Tigers)

(Tigers) Carlos Baerga (Guardians)

(Guardians) Grégor Blanco (Giants)

(Giants) Pat Borders (Blue Jays)

(Blue Jays) Michael Bourn (Astros)

(Astros) Steve Buechele (Rangers)

(Rangers) Bruce Chen (Braves)

(Braves) José Contreras (White Sox)

(White Sox) Keith Foulke (Red Sox)

(Red Sox) David Freese (Cardinals)

(Cardinals) Carlos Gómez (Brewers)

(Brewers) Carlos González (Rockies)

(Rockies) Craig Grebeck (Angels)

(Angels) Garrett Jones (Pirates)

(Pirates) Terrence Long (Athletics)

(Athletics) Corky Miller (Reds)

(Reds) Carlos Peña (Rays)

(Rays) Glen Perkins (Twins)

(Twins) Ryan Rowland-Smith (Mariners)

(Mariners) Steve Sax (Dodgers)

(Dodgers) Tim Stauffer (Padres)

(Padres) Nick Swisher (Yankees)

(Yankees) Matt Wieters (Orioles)

(Orioles) Chris Young (Diamondbacks)

(Diamondbacks) Todd Zeile (Mets)

The game is set for Saturday, May 28, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Beforehand, several of the players will compete in a Home Run contest.

Tickets range between $11 and $15, and can be purchased here or by calling 1-888-325-0470.

