Record-Setting Game for Utica Comets – Best Start in Team History

They beat the Laval Rocket 5:3 and scored a franchise record for the best start in the team’s history. The Utica Comets have now won nine games in the team’s ninth season.

Scoring for the Comets were Ryan Schmelzer, Joe Gambardella (scoring two goals), Graeme Clark, and Marian Studenic.

Shots on goal were even at 36 each for the Comets and the Rocket.

The Comets will play the Belleville Senators in Belleville on Sunday, November 14, 2021. That game starts at 3:00pm. After that they will face off against the Rochester Americans and the Charlotte Checkers.

The schedule for the next five days is as follows:

Sunday, November 14 (3:00pm) at Belleville Senators

Wednesday, November 17 (7:05pm) at Rochester Americans

Friday, November 19 (7:00pm) at home vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, November 20 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans

Wednesday, November 24 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans

Saturday, November 27 (6:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, November 28 (3:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.

