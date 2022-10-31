How Ghoul! Utica Tattoo Parlor Holding Spooky Sale for Halloween

Lots of businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit... and that apparently includes tattoo parlors too.

Red Raven Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Utica is offering a special sale for the spooky holiday. All tattoos on Halloween are only $31 all day long. Only $31 for a tattoo... that's a scary good deal!

Who needs makeup or fake tattoos when you can get the real thing? Of course don't get something crazy just to be in character for Halloween... but it's certainly a great opportunity for you if you were contemplating a new tattoo.

We are excited to share the spookiest day with all of you, and we can't wait to see you all!

There are some restrictions when it comes to the sale.

Arms & Legs Only

A full body tattoo sounds like an AMAZING deal for only $31, but that's not the case. Red Raven's sale is strictly just for arms and legs, with a maximum of 2 tattoos per person.

Not only is this more realistic for what the studio is offering, but it will also help them smooth their process for what's shaping to be a busy day.

Bring Your Cash!

You are asked to try bringing exact change to the studio. The event is CASH ONLY and their ATM in the studio is currently out-of-order. If people bring exactly $31, it will help speed up the process.

There will also be stickers available at the studio as well. They will run $3-for-1, $5-for-2, and $8-for-3. So make sure you bring cash for those as well.

Red Raven Tattoo wants to remind everyone that you must be 18-years or older to get tattooed. Remember to bring a valid I.D., you will be required to fill out a consent form for the event.

