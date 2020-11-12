Regal Halting Operations at New York Theaters After Being Reopen Just Three Weeks

Regal Cinemas reopened its New York theaters in late October after they remained closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, after just three weeks of bringing film back to the big screen, Regal announced it will be--yet again--temporarily suspending operations at its theaters in New York and California.

In an email to Regal Crown Club members Wednesday afternoon, the company said it would halt operations "until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate," WGRZ reports.

Since Regal reopened its theaters in late October with guidance and new restrictions per Governor Cuomo, the company has had a limited number of showings for new movies and has even offered showings of older movies like Monsters Inc. and Toy Story at a discounted rate.

"Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely in accordance with guidance from public health officials and will communicate any future plans to resume operations when key markets offer more concrete plans on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen," Regal officials wrote in the statement, according to WGRZ.

11 Regal theaters in New York reopened in late October, including the location inside Destiny USA in Syracuse. During the three weeks they were open, theaters had to follow state health guidelines, including assigned seating, audience caps of 25 percent with a maximum of 50 guests, and enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.