Registration Is Now Open For The 2021 Boilermaker Road Race In Utica

If you've always wanted to run the Boilermaker Road Race in Utica, maybe 2021 is your time to shine. Open registration has started for this years race.

According to the Boilermaker, open registration is open now after rollover runners were given an opportunity to sign up first. People who registered last year and opted to roll it over to this year, had from July 1st through July 8th to confirm they want to participate in this year’s Boilermaker. The 2021 road race is happening on October 10th.

So far, more than 4,800 people signed up for the 15K, and more than 800 for the 5K during the first phase of registration. Each race is capped at 12,000 and 4,000 respectively. If you'd like to register, you can do so through October 1st, unless of course the caps of each race have been reached before that date.

According to WKTV, due to the pandemic, there are some different rules for this year’s race. The major change is that this years race includes a vaccination requirement for those eligible and limited attendance at the post-race party.

Right before Christmas in 2020, the announcement came that the The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race would take place on Sunday October 10th, instead of its normal second Sunday in July.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 44th Boilermaker will follow whatever health and safety guidelines are required at that time for an event of that size. Organizers decided to move the event to the fall as a precaution without knowing how the pandemic may affect next year’s race."

If you'd like to run, register soon.

