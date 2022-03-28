Rejoice Bills Mafia, Team To Remain In Buffalo For 30 Years

Good news for the Buffalo Bills and their fans.

An agreement has been reached between New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills to keep the NFL team in New York State for 30 years.

Under the agreement, a new $1.4 billion stadium with a minimum of 60,000 seats will be built in Orchard Park.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the economic and tax impacts generated from the team will support more than 100 percent of the public share of the new stadium cost.

"I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions - how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of Western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?" Hochul said. "I'm pleased that after months of negotiations, we've come out with the best answers possible - the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years.

Hochul will advance $600 million in the proposed state budget and Erie County will contribute $250 million.

The Bills have made a 30-year commitment to remain in Buffalo.

The Bills will begin design of the new stadium immediately, and all parties will begin negotiations on extending the team's current lease for Highmark Stadium that expires in 2023.

The project is expected to create 10,000 union jobs

