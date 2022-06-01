Who Has Some Of The Top Hot Dogs In Upstate New York?

What's up dog? We mustard you a question: Do you like hot dogs? Where can you buy the top hot dogs in Upstate New York?

Let us be frank, hot dogs are a great summertime food. Sometimes you find yourself in a pickle when you don't want to fire up your own grill. That's the wurst when you want a hot dog, but don't know where to go.

Hot Dog History

How did the hot dog get its name?

References to dachshund sausages and ultimately hot dogs can be traced to German immigrants in the 1800s. These immigrants brought not only sausages to America, but dachshund dogs. The name most likely began as a joke about the Germans' small, long, thin dogs."

Also in 1893, sausages became the standard fare at baseball parks. It was a match made in summer heaven.

Hot Dog Facts

During peak hot dog season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans are expected to consume 7 billion hot dogs. Where in the country can you find the most? Los Angeles residents consume more hot dogs than any other city.

Where To Find Them In Upstate New York

If you don't want to use your own backyard grill, where can you find the top hot dogs across New York State? Specifically, Upstate? We decided to turn to social media and ask the experts....and by experts......Central New Yorkers.

Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places for delicious hot dogs:

Relish The Good Times With These Upstate New York Hot Dogs Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places:

