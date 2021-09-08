A number of ceremonies and events to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks will be taking place locally.

The Genesis Group will be holding its 20th annual 9-11 Prayer Breakfast on Friday, September 10 at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro at 7:30.

This year’s guest speaker is Roger Parrino, Sr, Director of Preparedness, Intelligence and Inspections for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Village of New York Mills, along with the Fire and Police Departments, will be hosting their 20th annual 9-11 Memorial on Saturday, September 11.

The event will begin at 8:30AM at the New York Mills Fire House, followed by a silent march to the 9-11 Memorial on Main Street, where the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony will take place.

Rome's annual September 11 memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Rome Police and Fire Memorial Park on Black River Boulevard. The public is invited to attend.

The City of Utica will be holding a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, September 11 at 9:30AM.

The ceremony will take place at the 9-11 Memorial located on the Memorial Parkway across from Sherman Drive.

372 American flags with the names of the fallen first responders will be placed along the Parkway and all first responders names will be read during the ceremony.

And an American flag, with all the names of those who lost their lives on 9-11 will be

raised.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll will place a wreath at the 9-11 monument.

“As we reflect on the heroic actions of our first responders on 9/11, we must remember and honor the sacrifices they made to protect others. Our thoughts, prayers and compassion will always be with the families who lost loved ones that day," said Palmieri

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after

Help Us Boost Utica, NY Area School Programs This Year It's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Utica and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs and activities that enrich the lives of our students.