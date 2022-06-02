Utica And Deerfield Reach Agreement To Address Flooding Issues

The City of Utica and Town of Deerfield have reached a shared services agreement to combat flooding.

The agreement will improve infrastructure on the North Utica-Deerfield border to reduce the impact of flooding.

The shared services agreement facilitates work to be done in the Beaton Drive/Cedarbrook Crescent area in coordination and partnership of both municipalities.

The project addresses a lingering issue and will improve the storm system’s ability to efficiently capture and function at full capacity.

The project consists of the re-establishment of private drainage ditches, re-alignment of the underground pipe and modifications to the system.

The goal of the project is to mitigate frequent overland flooding at the City/Town border, preserve property for residents, promote safety and reduce road closures during heavy rain events.

“We have an obligation to work collaboratively with our neighbors to improve the quality of life for those we serve. I thank the Town of Deerfield for their partnership and helping to address an important issue that impacts many residents. We are hopeful this project will reduce the impact of flooding in several neighborhoods,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

Town of Deerfield Supervisor Scott Mahardy says residents in Utica and Deerfield will benefit from the agreement

In order for the project to come to fruition, the city had to obtain easement access approval from several property owners.

The project is set to begin on Monday at the downstream outlet and will proceed towards the drainage ditch behind Cedarbrook Crescent.

It's estimated the project will take two weeks to complete.

The Richest Counties In Central New York Overall, in Central New York, our best county in terms of being rich hit #19 overall according to Stacker. Scroll down to see which one came in at that ranking, and see where your county ranks too.

CCE Madison County Opens New Agriculture Business Center