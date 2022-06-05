Rent A Whole Private Island In New York

Sometimes when you go on vacation you just want to be by yourself or just with your family and friends. This Summer you can rent a private island right here in New York.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Listed on AirBnB is The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island in Cassadaga, New York which is just over an hour away from Buffalo.

Get our free mobile app

According to their post on Airbnb, The Paddle Inn is the perfect getaway.

Abundant privacy is yours at this Island paradise on beautiful Cassadaga Lakes. Accessible by a new arched bridge or boat, the cottage is brand new inside and out, is environmentally friendly, provides endless outdoor adventure and a charming interior. Fish from the back deck, swim in crystal clear lake water, relax on the covered porch, and enjoy boundless nature literally at your fingertips, in this very unique setting.

Besides having the whole island to yourself, you get an updated cabin to stay in and the use of a canoe and two kayaks.

The Cabin has other amenities as well, including Wifi, a full kitchen, two bedrooms, an outdoor BBQ and firepit, and more.

The cabin and island are also located on a 3.3-mile scenic walking/bicycle path that encircles two of the three Cassadaga Lakes.

One reviewer on AirBnB gave it high praise, "A beautiful place to stay; nothing better than a morning cup of coffee on the water. It’s great to have access to amenities like kayaks and bikes to use. Definitely recommend."

To rent this island, will cost you around $225 per night, but the good news is that the place has a 5-star rating based on 98 reviews on AirBnB.

Check out some photos of the cabin and island.

Look Around The Paddle Inn, New York's Serene And Private Island If you're looking for an escape, a true and serene escape, you will definitely find it at The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island which is available for rent through Airbnb.

Unique Barn For Rent On AirBnb In Western New York Looking for a unique place to spend a weekend with your family and friends, check out this amazing barn up for rent on Airbnb.