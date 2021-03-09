Report: Another Woman Complains Of Cuomo Misconduct

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another woman is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace misconduct.

The Times Union of Albany reported Tuesday that the woman said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion.

The newspaper didn’t detail what type of touching was alleged to have taken place and did not interview the woman.

The paper cited “an official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.

Asked about the story in a news conference with reporters, Cuomo said “I am not aware of any other claim.”

Speaking generally about sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo told reporters: “I never touched anyone inappropriately."