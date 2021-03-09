Report: Another Woman Complains Of Cuomo Misconduct
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another woman is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace misconduct.
The Times Union of Albany reported Tuesday that the woman said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion.
The newspaper didn’t detail what type of touching was alleged to have taken place and did not interview the woman.
The paper cited “an official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.
Asked about the story in a news conference with reporters, Cuomo said “I am not aware of any other claim.”
Speaking generally about sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo told reporters: “I never touched anyone inappropriately."
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.