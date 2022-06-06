The career of one Yankee legend is winding down.

Iconic radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling, who turns 84 on Independence Day, says he will be the voice of all Yankees home games for the remainder of this season and potential playoff run, but won't be making many of the team's road trips in the second half of this season, the NY Post reports.

“It is just to recharge my batteries,” Sterling told The Post. “I’ve been doing road games with teams for 52 years. I love this game, but I hate being on the road.”

Sterling will still be doing PBP duties for road games at stadiums not too far from the Bronx, he said, intending to travel to the broadcasts for road games at places like Camden Yards in Baltimore, Fenway Park in Boston, and when the team visits their crosstown rivals, the Mets, at Citi Field.

Sterling did indicate his intent to remain on for playoff broadcasts, even the road games.

With over a half-century in the business, the 83-year-old began is PBP broadcasting in 1970 with the then-Baltimore Bullets. After various stints with collegiate teams, radio hosting gigs and more, Sterling would become the voice of the New York Yankees' radio broadcasts in 1989 and would go on to call 5,060 consecutive Yankees games from 1989 through July of 2019.

NEW YORK - JULY 17: Broadcasters John Sterling (L) and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees introduce the players during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

His bombastic-broadcasts include tailored-home run calls for the home team ("Jorgey Juiced One", among dozens of others). He's also often chastised for missed calls, occasionally mistaking fly-ball outs for home runs.

Among those being talked about as his fill-in for road games, according to the Post, are Ryan Ruocco, currently under contract with ESPN and the YES Network, Yankees’ digital reporter Justin Shackil, and Rickie Ricardo, the Spanish broadcast play-by-play voice of the Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles.

The report also indicated Sterling's broadcast 'companero' - as he calls her - Suzyn Waldman might also be tapped to call some games.

According to reports, Sterling's contract expires at the end of this season.

