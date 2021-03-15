Reports: Cuomo Vaccine Czar’s Loyalty Calls Raise Concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Published reports say a longtime adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been calling county executives to gauge their loyalty to the Democratic governor amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Washington Post and The New York Times report that one Democratic county executive was so disturbed by the call from vaccine “czar” Larry Schwartz that the executive filed notice of an impending ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state attorney general’s office.

Schwartz told the Post he did not discuss vaccines in the conversations.

He said he "did nothing wrong,”