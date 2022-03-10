It's been reported on heavily and came as a shock to many: Legendary Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim's wife was robbed at gunpoint by a very young man right outside the popular Destiny USA mall.

What may come as an even bigger surprise is her incredible reaction to the troubling incident.

On March 1, Juli Boeheim was approached while in her vehicle, parked outside the Cheesecake Factory-area of the sprawling shopping complex. The suspect, who we have since learned was just 12-year-old, pointed a gun at her and as he reached into the car to steal her purse, police say.

Since the initial incident, police announced their arrest of the young man and have said the weapon he used was air gun. His name is not being released because of his juvenile status, but police say he's been charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

What did Juli Boeheim tell her Hall of Fame husband about she wanted to do?

Help him, reports Syracuse.com:

...Her main thought was, ‘let’s help this kid.’ That’s what she does, we do with our foundation. Try to help these kids. That was the first thing she said, ‘I feel like I want to help this kid.’ But that’s the way she thinks. That’s who she is. She tries to help people.

The website attributes the comments to an interview Coach Boeheim did on Brent Axe's radio program on Wednesday. Listen to the entire interview here.

During the interview, Coach B did acknowledge the incident left his wife 'shook up', but said all things considered, she's dealing with it better than most.

The reference to 'our foundation' by Jim Boeheim is the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. According to their Facebook page, it ''strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within the CNY community, as well as support cancer research and advocacy!''

