Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake

Sablin, NYS DEC

It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal, off of Cove Road in Verona. This will allow anyone looking to spend a day on the lake quicker access to the water, without them having to build the boat launch right on the shores of Oneida Lake.

Not only is this launch great for all boaters, but even for people of all abilities. The DEC is planning to have multiple features in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
What To Expect

There's a lot being put into this space. Here's a look at what you will see from the finalized project:

  • Two-Lane, Concrete Launch Ramp
  • Floating Docks
  • Canoe/Kayak Launch Ramp
  • Fishing Pier
  • Parking Area (24 cars, 49 car/trailer spaces)
  • Port-a-Johns
Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
Did You Know?

Oneida Lake is actually the largest lake that sits fully within New York State, reaching 50,894 acres in total. It is a hot-spot for anglers every year, holding a variety of walleye, yellow perch, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and panfish.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
Another fish you can find within Oneida's waters is the Lake Sturgeon. Since they are listed as a highly threatened species, you cannot fish them or take them from the lake.

