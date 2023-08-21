Oneida Man, 62, Found Dead in Oneida Lake After Empty Spotted Along Shoreline
A 62-year-old Central New York man was found dead in Oneida Lake on Monday afternoon shortly after authorities were called to investigate a overturned boat in the water.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Marine Patrol and Road Patrol units were called just after 12:30 p.m. when a small aluminum boat was spotted unoccupied, floating near the shoreline. While it was immediately unclear if the boat had been occupied, officials say the body of David Brown of Oneida was located shortly after.
Sheriff Rob Maciol says Brown was not wearing a life jacket when he was discovered.
Deputies described the boat as small with a trolling motor attached.
The circumstances surrounding Brown death remain unclear so an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.
Maciol says the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit, UAS and a Forensic Identification Unit are all investigating.
Members of the Sylvan Beach and Cleveland fire departments also responded to the scene and assisted with initial search, Maciol said.