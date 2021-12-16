Rescuers Battle Strong Typhoon Lashing Southern Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon has slammed into the southeastern Philippines and toppled trees, blasted away tin roofs and knocked down power while blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated.

Coast guard personnel have been rescuing residents stranded by chest-deep waters in a southern province, where pounding rains swamped villages in brownish water.

In Cagayan de Oro city, footage shows two rescuers struggling to keep a month-old baby inside a laundry basin above the waters and shielded from the wind and rain with an umbrella.

Forecasters say Typhoon Rai further strengthened with sustained winds of 121 miles per hour and stronger gusts as it blew from the Pacific Ocean into the Siargao Islands.

There are no immediate reports of deaths.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Tornadoes Tear Through the US Midwest on December 11, 2021 Tornadoes Tear Through the US Midwest on December 11, 2021 - The twister that killed at least seventy people (dozens more are still missing) carved a swath that could be the longest in Kentucky's history. Residents are being allowed to return to their homes in most cases to try to salvage what they can.

Several tornadoes touched down on Friday, December 10, 2021 throughout the United States' lower Midwest region.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.