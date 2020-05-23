Restrictions Eased While Virus Deaths Decline In New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily death rate attributable to the coronavirus continues to fall in New York.

The state on Saturday reported 84 fatalities, its lowest number in weeks in what Gov. Andrew Cuomo described as a critical benchmark.

The death tally peaked at 799 on April 8.

The death rate is considered a lagging indicator and has remained stubbornly high even amid other signs of encouragement.

Also, Cuomo signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of 10 or fewer if they stay at least 6 feet from others and wear masks if they can't.

