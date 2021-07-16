Retired Cop Kicked Out of New York Campground For Thin Blue Line Flag

A retired police officer, shot in the line of duty, was told to take down his thin blue line flag or leave a New York campground.

Retired Cop Told to Take Down Thin Blue Line Flag or Leave NY Campground Eric Reynolds, a former officer with the Boyton Beach, Florida police department, was staying at the Thousand Trails campground in the Hudson Valley.

