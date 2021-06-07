Rev Up Your Hog: Impressive Bike Night at Sylvan Beach Features Live Music
Bike lovers rejoice. Bikes at the Beach is back with an all-new lineup of free live music at the Sylvan Beach Bandstand.
Hear the roar of motorcycle engines every Tuesday night from June 15, 2021, through September 7, 2021. Sylvan Beach will come alive with lots of motorcycle action on Main Street, with free parking for bikes stretching from 15th Avenue down to the bridge.
Grab your biker buds and babes as you're sure to make lots of new friends while bragging up your ride and showing off your much-loved machine. Sylvan Beach goes all out by featuring live music and charity raffles.
Most local restaurants get in on the action offering up some of the best grub around at special prices for the weekly event.
- Captain Johns
- Sunset Grill
- Boneyard BBQ at Carbone’s Beachside
- The Daily Grind
- Love Bug’s Bakery
- Eddie’s
- Harpoon Eddie’s
- Pancake House
- American Legion
- Willie's Chop Shop
- Pizza King
- Crazy Clam
- Canal View
- The Lake House
- Spaghetti Factory (Verona Beach)
This is music to our ears. Live bands are back after being canceled due to covid 19. The Sylvan Beach Bandstand features the following lineup:
- June 15: Rock Candy
- June 22: Sydney Irving
- June 29: Whiskey Creek
- July 6: Mr. Monkey
- July 13: JD and Rollin' South
- July 20: Tom Nitti Band
- July 27: Dirt Road Ruckus
- August 3: Audio Dogs
- August 10: Custom Taylor Band
- August 17: TBA
- August 24: TBA
- August 31: TBA
- September 7: TBA
Sylvan Beach is a popular destination for bikers, classic and custom car enthusiasts. It's conveniently located Utica-Rome and Syracuse, and only 7 miles from Thruway Exit 34. They always issue a friendly reminder before every bike night:
We ask that visitors please respect our no open container policy, which includes the beach. We desire to be a fun but safe place to visit and are promoting to be a friendlier- family-oriented environment. Open container tickets can and will be distributed for fines of $250
