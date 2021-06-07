Bike lovers rejoice. Bikes at the Beach is back with an all-new lineup of free live music at the Sylvan Beach Bandstand.

Hear the roar of motorcycle engines every Tuesday night from June 15, 2021, through September 7, 2021. Sylvan Beach will come alive with lots of motorcycle action on Main Street, with free parking for bikes stretching from 15th Avenue down to the bridge.

Grab your biker buds and babes as you're sure to make lots of new friends while bragging up your ride and showing off your much-loved machine. Sylvan Beach goes all out by featuring live music and charity raffles.

Most local restaurants get in on the action offering up some of the best grub around at special prices for the weekly event.

Captain Johns

Sunset Grill

Boneyard BBQ at Carbone’s Beachside

The Daily Grind

Love Bug’s Bakery

Eddie’s

Harpoon Eddie’s

Pancake House

American Legion

Willie's Chop Shop

Pizza King

Crazy Clam

Canal View

The Lake House

Spaghetti Factory (Verona Beach)

This is music to our ears. Live bands are back after being canceled due to covid 19. The Sylvan Beach Bandstand features the following lineup:

June 15: Rock Candy

June 22: Sydney Irving

June 29: Whiskey Creek

July 6: Mr. Monkey

July 13: JD and Rollin' South

July 20: Tom Nitti Band

July 27: Dirt Road Ruckus

August 3: Audio Dogs

August 10: Custom Taylor Band

August 17: TBA

August 24: TBA

August 31: TBA

September 7: TBA

Sylvan Beach is a popular destination for bikers, classic and custom car enthusiasts. It's conveniently located Utica-Rome and Syracuse, and only 7 miles from Thruway Exit 34. They always issue a friendly reminder before every bike night:

We ask that visitors please respect our no open container policy, which includes the beach. We desire to be a fun but safe place to visit and are promoting to be a friendlier- family-oriented environment. Open container tickets can and will be distributed for fines of $250

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.



Lake Erie’s Most Unique and Visited Shipwreck the Indiana