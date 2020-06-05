Reward Being Offered In Utica Cat Shooting Incident

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat in Utica.

“Sammy” was found by his owners on Wednesday evening on Arlington Road.

The cat was taken to a veterinary care office, where it was found he had been shot in the leg with a pellet gun.

His leg had to be amputated to save his life.

"This near-fatal attack is a stark reminder of the dangers that cats face when they're left outdoors unprotected," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this cat's attacker can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

PETA is urging anyone with information on the case to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central New York SPCA at (315) 748-8889.