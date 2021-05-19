PETA Takes Aim at Keeler Show Over Skunk Paintball Comment

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reached out with a friendly message to WIBX's Keeler Show after someone reported a conversation that occurred this week.

It all started when a caller named Paul decided to announce on-air that he was giving away a paint ball gun. John from Bridgewater called in and said he would take the gun, because he wanted to get rid of some skunks that had made a home out of his backyard.

John said he wanted to shoot the skunk with a paintball gun to get rid of the odiferous wildlife family. Interestingly, Paul heard the comment and said because of John's intentions, he was not willing to give him the gun and the comment was made that PETA would be very bothered by John's intentions.

That's when we received the letter fro. PETA.

"Our ears were burning during yesterday’s chat with John, the caller with the skunk in his yard, so we couldn’t resist dropping you a line to say how delighted we were to hear you and Paul, the caller with the paintball gun, steer him away from shooting the skunk. We’re glad that cooler heads (and kinder hearts) prevailed,"the email declared.

PETA advised us to let John know that they had tips on living in harmony with wildlife. "Removing animals via violence never works, because others will just come along to take their place if the yard appeals to them—for example, if food is still available, whether in trash cans, dog dishes, or bird feeders. After all, a skunk doesn’t know that the food isn’t for him! So the first step is to remove food sources. Just taking bird feeders in at night could encourage John’s striped neighbor to look somewhere else for his midnight snacks."

John claims that the bird feeders are locked up every night and not out to serve as bait for the skunks.

On Wednesday, Kristiin Rickman of PETA called into the Keeler Show to discuss alternatives to "shooting a skunk" tp get rod of the smelly pest. John called in to explain that he never really intended to shoot the skunk and that he simply got caught up in the moment on the radio.

Rickman said she is Vegan and feels that in the advanced state of the human race we currently live with, there's no reason to eat meat. She suggests a plant-based diet that does not include meat, chicken, dairy or beef.

Mike, a caller into the program, suggested we ask Rickman a hypothetical question. If a child and a puppy were drowning in a pond and you could save only one, which one would it be? For most of us, the answer comes very quickly. Rickman struggled to come up with an answer and suggested that she couldn't choose.

I hope you would be able to come up with a quick answer that resulted in the survival of the child. Seems like a pretty easy answer.