With 143 days to go until race day on Culver Ave, Boilermaker officials unveiled the 2021 race logo this morning.

The logo was designed by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Design. McGrogan says the new logo prominently features the permanent finish line arch on Court Street and also represents a shift from the organization’s recurring color scheme to a fall-themed color palette.

courtesy of Utica Boilermaker

“This unique take on Boilermaker 44 pays respect to the challenging and historic circumstances we find ourselves in while also looking forward to much better days, just ahead,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The beloved finish line arch is a perfect symbol for the reunion of the Boilermaker with its community this fall.”

Coinciding with the logo unveiling, the Boilermaker has made available, for online purchase only, a small number of limited edition performance shirts featuring the new logo

They can be found by visiting boilermaker.com while supplies last.

President Mark Donovan says a final meeting with State Department of Health officials will take place in early June. Donovan says they need to know what the race capacity will be before they release any race information.

He says they’re targeting mid-June to release race capacity and registration information.

The 44th running of the Boilermaker is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the 50th running of the New York City Marathon will take place on November 7.

The race will operate at 60 percent of its usual participant field for a total of 33,000 runners.