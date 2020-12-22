2021 Boilermaker To Be Held On Sunday, October 10th

Utica Boilermaker officials announced today that the date for the 2021 Boilermaker 15K and 5K races will be moved from its traditional second Sunday in July to Sunday, October 10th.

Boilermaker President Mark Donovan says the date will be subject to whatever guidelines or restrictions may be in place at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After such a horrific 2020, our goal for 2021 has been focused on being in a position to safely host an in-person Boilermaker. While the scientific community has worked to develop vaccines in record time for which we should all be grateful, given the deadly resurgence of COVID-19 of late, the unknowns related to the widespread availability of the vaccines, and our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our community, we were not comfortable with the probability that we would be allowed to proceed with our traditional date in July,” said Donovan.

Donovan says due to the number of unknowns going forward, registration periods, race capacities and other events surrounding Boilermaker Weekend will remain on hold.

The Boilermaker is urging all of its participants to check their emails regularly and to pay close attention to our traditional and social media communications to ensure that they are aware of future announcements.

The race took place virtually this year due to COVID-19.