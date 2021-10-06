Will This Be The Year An American Runner Wins The Boilermaker?

The 44th annual Utica Boilermaker Road Race will have a different feel to it.

This year’s race is being held in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will have a much smaller field, with 7,500 runners registering for the 2021 race, which take place this Sunday morning, October 10. 350 will run the race virtually.

And the 15K race may see its first American winner since 1991 when Ed Eyestone of Utah won the race in a time of 44:10.

After that race, Kenyans dominated the 15K race, winning 15 of the next 16 races.

With no invited elite runners this year and no prize money being awarded, there's a good chance an American runner can come out on top.

Americans finished in 5th, 6th and 7th in the 2019 Boilermaker.

So keep an eye out for an American runner to cross the finish line first, this could be the year.

And be on the lookout for Utica City FC head coach Ryan Hall and UCFC players Nate Bordeau and Andrew Coughlin, who will be running the Boilermaker to raise money for the Center and the local refugee community.

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Boilermaker Expo at the former Macy's store at the Sangertown Mall on Friday and Saturday.

The Saranac Post-Race Party will be exclusive to registered runners and vaccinated Boilermaker participants only.

Here’s the race schedule for Sunday morning:

5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

Wheelchair race begins at 8 a.m.

15K begins at 8:15 a.m.

WIBX's live coverage of the 44th running of the Boilermaker will start at 7:30 Sunday morning.

