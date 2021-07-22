The Boilermaker turns 44 years old this year.

After fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and being held virtually last year, America’s Greatest 15K Road Race will take place on Sunday, October 10.

A prominent part of the Boilermaker is the logo, which changes from year to year.

The logo can be seen on everything from t-shirts to golf shirts to sweat shirts to pint glasses.

For the third consecutive year, the 2021 Boilermaker logos has been designed by Ryan McGogan of McGrogan design.

He says the new logo prominently features the finish line arch on Court Street, a Utica landmark, and also represents a shift from the organization’s recurring color scheme to a fall-themed color palette.

This unique take on Boilermaker 44 pays respect to the challenging and historic circumstances we find ourselves in while also looking forward to much better days, just ahead,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The beloved finish line arch is a perfect symbol for the reunion of the Boilermaker with its community this fall.”

We're talking a look back through the years to bring you the Boilermaker logos from each race. While there have been 43 races, the same log was used for the first five years.

Do you have any Boilermaker merchandise with the logo on it and how far back does the logo go?

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00 AM.

LOOK: The Iconic Boilermaker Road Race Has 44 Years Of History And Logos The Boilermaker Road Race is celebrating 44 years of race memories this year and we are taking you down memory lane to see all of the logos from past to present.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

You Can Buy These Bars and Their Buildings In Utica, NY Three of the hottest and most historic bars in Utica, NY are for sale and the residential space above them is bursting with potential.

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.