Roads Closed As Downtown Utica Hospital Project Continues

A portion of Lafayette Street from State to Cornelia Street will be closed to traffic today through Friday as buildings are taken down for the Mohawk Valley Health System downtown Utica hospital project.

The street will only be closed during business hours and will re-open in the evening each day.

Starting on Monday, Broadway will be closed between Court and Columbia Streets to ensure public safety as a building is being taken down.

Local traffic will have access to City Hall and the parking garage.

The work is expected to last three weeks.

For more information on construction, visit mvhealthsystem.org.