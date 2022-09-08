Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million.

Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

While is it's primary use will be for hospital staff and visitors, it will "serve other uses for the downtown corridor, the Adirondack Bank Center, Nexus, and the public," Picente said. Much of the parking on the facility's tops four floor are intended to accommodate, he said.

Utica Downtown Wynn Hospital Parking Garage rendering. courtesy of Oneida County/MVHS Utica Downtown Wynn Hospital Parking Garage rendering. courtesy of Oneida County/MVHS loading...

Picente was also not shy about delays in the project that have new MVHS Wynn Hospital set to open a full six months before it's adjacent parking garage.

Utica Downtown Wynn Hospital Parking Garage rendering. courtesy of Oneida County/MVHS Utica Downtown Wynn Hospital Parking Garage rendering. courtesy of Oneida County/MVHS loading...

He cited the eminent domain legal fight, and Utica's change of course from the original plan in causing "timing issues and delays that have cost county tax payers additional expense," Picente said. Oneida County, he said, has been "an invested partner from Day 1."

Public Parking

Public parking with for non-hospital related use will help pay for the $55.8 million structure, and it's upkeep. The rate you'll pay to park is TBD. Staff, visitors and those who are parking for hospital purposes will not be charged, Picente and Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, president/CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and MVHS President/CEO, Darlene Stromstad Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and MVHS President/CEO, Darlene Stromstad loading...

Of the 1,300 space, officials said approximately 1,050 will dedicated to hospital needs, leaving 280 for 'general public use'. That includes 45 spaces with accessibility for those with disabilities, and 69 electric vehicle charging stations.

Where To Buy Fresh Apple Cider Within 100 Miles Of The Utica Rome Area- A - Z List Looking for some fresh Apple Cider across the Central New York and Mohawk Valley? There are quite a few places to choose from within 100 miles of the Utica and Rome area.

We organized them from A - Z for you to check out. Here's that list:

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Beak & Skiff Named County’s #1 Apple Orchard

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order: