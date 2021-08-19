Updated List Of Road Closures In Utica And Rome Due To Flooding

Due to heavy rainfall across the Central New York region and the Mohawk Valley, the New York Department of Transportation has closed the following roads.

The following road closures are in place at this time:

1) Flooding on NY 46 both directions between Potter Road (Rome) and Townline Road (Western) all lanes blocked.

2) Emergency construction, emergency repairs on NY 12D northbound Gulf Rd (Boonville) to Denslow Dr (Leyden) All lanes closed emergency roadwork due to road washout.

3) Flooding on River Street both directions between START ROUTE River Street; CR 32; NY 69; Village of Oriskany (Whitestown) and CR 32; Oriskany Road (Marcy)

4) Flooding on 922A both directions between Main Street; Village of Whitesboro (Whitesboro) and River Road (Marcy) all lanes blocked.

5) Flooding on NY 31 both directions between Germany Road (Verona) and E Main Street all lanes blocked.

6) Flooding on NY 298 westbound NY 31 (Cicero) to East Taft Road (Cicero) All lanes closed.

7) Flooding on NY 298 eastbound between East Taft Road (Cicero) and NY 31 (Cicero) All lanes closed.

8) Flooding on NY 290 eastbound between Clemons Road (Manlius) and Minoa Rd (Manlius) All lanes closed.

9) Flooding on NY 290 eastbound between Clemons Road (Manlius) and Minoa Rd (Manlius) All lanes closed.

10) Flooding on I-690 westbound ramp from Hiawatha Boulevard West (Syracuse) All lanes closed.

According to WKTV, there is flooding on the following roads and caution should be used when traveling in these areas:

Stony Creek Road at Route 31 in Verona

Route 26 at Weaver Road in Lee

Route 294 and East Ava Road in Ava

