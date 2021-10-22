Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder Of Wife

Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, who was the subject of the 2015 HBO true crime series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, has been charged with the murder of his wife Kathie Durst. He faces second-degree murder charges for the death of Kathie, who disappeared in 1982.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office said in a statement Friday (via Deadline).

Last month, Durst, 78, was convicted guilty in the murder of close friend Susan Berman in 2000. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the crime. Just days later, Durst was placed on a ventilator after contracting Covid-19. To make matters even more complicated, prosecutors have stated that Berman helped cover up the killing of Kathie Durst.

Back in the early ’80s, Durst didn't admit to murdering his former wife. However, after murdering Berman — who reportedly was about to come clean to the authorities about her role in Kathie's murder — he went deep into hiding. Disguising himself as a mute woman in Galveston, Texas, Durst proceeded to kill his rooming house neighbor Morris Black, although he was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense in that case in 2003.

In 2010, the events were brought to life on the big screen by Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst in the movie All Good Things. HBO’s six-part docuseries sparked newfound interest in Durst’s case, which has remained open for decades now. Durst has since denied killing Kathie, but only time will tell what the final verdict will be.

