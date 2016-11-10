Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Cut In Upstate New York

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is beginning its journey from upstate New York to Manhattan.

The 94-foot Norway spruce in Oneonta was cut down this morning and loaded on a truck. The spruce will make the 140-mile trip to Manhattan and is expected to arrive Saturday.

The tree's 50,000 lights will be switched on during a live television broadcast November 30th.

The tree was on the property of Angie and Graig Eichler.