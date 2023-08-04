Rolen Latest Cardinal To Join Baseball Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown

Rolen Latest Cardinal To Join Baseball Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown

Scott Rolen photo courtesy of George Napolitano

Scott Rolen is the newest St. Louis Cardinal inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

There's something about the Cardinals' organization that turns many of their players from average to great, and great to hall of famers. Only the New York Yankees (21), Los Angeles Dodgers (15) and San Francisco Giants (15) organizations have sent more alumni to Cooperstown than St. Louis (12).

The great outfielder/first baseman Stan "The Man" Musial, manager Whitey Herzog, catcher Ted Simmons, pitcher Bob Gibson, and shortstop Ozzie Smith lead the pack of all-time greats that enjoyed their finest career moments with the Cardinals.  Now, the newest generation of superstars that excelled at Busch Stadium, Scott Rolen, is forever representing the organization at 25 Main Street in Cooperstown.

Rolen's 17 MLB seasons were split among four clubs - Philadelphia, Toronto, Cincinnati, along with splitting parts of five years wearing the Cardinals uniform.  Rolen's hall of fame plaque has his cap displaying a Cardinals logo.  Five of his seven all-star selections came while with St. Louis.  During the 2006 season, Rolen and his Cardinals' teammates won the World Series.  Five of Rolen's Rawlings Gold Glove Awards as the National League's top defensive third baseman came while with St. Louis.

Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen at the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2023. Photo By: Rick Rosenfeld
loading...

So, on July 23, 2023 Rolen, along with Fred McGriff grew the National Baseball Hall of Fame membership to 342, once again the Cardinals' organization came front and center.

When Rolen's name came up for vote for the sixth time by the 400 members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America this past January, the Evansville, Indiana native topped the required 75 percent  for election.  Rolen, who posts a career .281 batting average and slugged 316 home runs, garnered 76.3 votes.

Scott Rolen at Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, 2023. Photo By: George Napolitano
loading...

During the 2004 season, Rolen had the highest vote total of any player for the All-Star Game played in Houston, Texas. More than 3 million votes were cast for the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year.

In name, the St. Louis Cardinals have been around since 1900.

In 2019, Rolen was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of fame located in downtown St. Louis. He is one of 53 members to be enshrined.

loading...

Don Laible is a freelance sportswriter from the Mohawk Valley, now living in Florida. He has reported on professional baseball and hockey for print, radio, and on the web since the 1980's. His columns are featured weekly at WIBX950.com. Don can be contacted via email at Don@icechipsdiamonddust.com. 

Top 10 Local News Stories of 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, here are the Top 10 local news stories of the year.

Top 5 Local Sports Stories Of 2021

There were many local sports stories that highlighted 2021, including a couple of firsts. Here are a look at the Top Five, along with a bonus story.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica

The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.
Filed Under: 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950