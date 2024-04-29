New York In Store for Historically Hot, Super Sweaty Summer

Summertime is around the corner and numerous weather forecasters agree this year could be the hottest ever on record.

This news that we're in for another painfully hot summer shouldn't be all too surprising. After 2023 was declared the hottest year on record and February 2024 was found to be the hottest February in the books, it's pretty much fact that this summer is going to be another scorcher.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its predictions for Summer 2024 and said New York has a high chance of experiencing above-average temperatures. Unfortunately, this appears to be the story for all our Northeast neighbors.

The remainder of the country, except for some parts of Alaska, are looking at a warmer-than-average June, July, and August.

Check out the map below:

Courtesy National Weather Service/NOAA Courtesy NOAA loading...

The NOAA and National Weather Service are also starting to predict if we will enjoy a rainy or dry summer. At the moment, New York is in the "white zone" where conditions can go either way.

Our neighbors in lower Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, however, are expecting above average rainfall amounts this year.

The Weather Channel is also predicting a scorching summer, adding New York will see mostly above-average temperatures from June through August. August looks to be the worst month of all.

Read More: New York Pets Face Elevated Heartworm Risk This Summer

The Farmer's Almanac believes New York is in store fora "sultry, soggy" summer. The Old Farmer's Almanac is in slight agreement over the hot conditions, but it says we are in store for a dry summer.

The reason why most forecasters agree over the hot weather is due to the developing of La Niña by late summer, which historically causes temperatures to rise. La Niña also causes dryer-than-average conditions.

Courtesy Old Farmer's Almanac Courtesy Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

That said, dust off your air conditioners and book those summer trips to the water park because we're in for a super sweaty ride.

Get our free mobile app

11 Great Little "Lake Towns" To Visit This Summer in Upstate New York For many in Upstate New York, summertime means time spent on a lake. Here is a gallery of some of the best "lake towns" in our region. They can be big (lake George) or a town with about 600 population (Hammondsport). But all 11 are fun and the lakes are all gorgeous. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Splash Into 7 New York State Water Parks This Summer What an easy way to beat the heat! You have to see what New York families are saying about their favorite water parks on Google Reviews. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh