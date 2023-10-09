Rolling Stones Records Worth More Than $50,000
Well into their 70s, surviving members of The Rolling Stones are back with new music and a new album, Hackney Diamonds, being released on October 20th. We're paying tribute to The Stones by digging deep with 10 Valuable Records by The Rolling Stones...that total over $50,000 in collective value.
Mighty John The Record Guy, John Marshall from MoneyMusic.com is our expert source with the list of valuable Rolling Stones records, one of which is worth $18,000 if it's in mint condition.
John can give anyone the value of a record whenever he's on the radio, and has a catalogue for sale on his website with over a million records, and their current value.
w/ps= with picture sleeve
(Label)……….(Title)…………………………………………………………………(Near mint value)
London 45… “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”….w/ps……………………………….$350.00
London LP… “Their Satanic Majesties Request (mono)………………………….$400.00
London LP… “The Rolling Stones” (first U.S. album) ……………………………..$400.00
London 45… “Not Fade Away”….w/ps………………………………………………….$500.00
London 45… “Heart of Stone”……w/ps………………………………………………….$600.00
London 45… “Beast of Burden”…w/ps…………………………………………………..$3,000.00
London LP… “Big Hits High Tide and Green Grass”
(Full title printed on one line on cover)………..………..$7,500.00
London LP… “12 X 5” (Blue vinyl)………………………………………………………….$10,000.00
London 45… “I Want to Be Your Man/Stoned……..……………………………….$12,000.00
London 45… “Street Fighting Man”…..w/ps………………………………………….$18,000.00
Watch the interview with John Below.
A listener asked about an Elvis Presley record they found in storage recently. The 45 EP (3 songs per side) is in excellent condition with the picture sleeve. The record is Elvis Presley in Kid Galahad, featuring six great Elvis songs.
Listen to the interview above as John reveals the value of this local find.
