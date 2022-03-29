Investigators with the New York State Police continue to work to determine the cause of a rollover crash that took place on Monday.

Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 5:42am on March 28, 2022 in the Oswego County town of Granby.

In a written release police say 34-year-old Cyndal M. Fredenburg from Fulton, New York was driving northbound on State Road 48 when she lost control and left the east shoulder of the road. Her car then hit a utility police and then overturned.

State Route 48 in Granby, New York via Google Maps (March 2022) State Route 48 in Granby, New York via Google Maps (March 2022) loading...

Fredenburg was brought to Oswego Hospital for treatment of injuries that police described as "minor."

The crash caused a power outage. Crews from National Grid worked for several hours to repair the utility pole.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved. Police have not yet said what may have initially caused Fredenburg to lose control of the vehicle. There were below freezing temperatures in Granby at the time but it is not known if weather was a factor in the crash.

Emergency responders from the Fulton City Fire Department, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Center Fire Department, Menters Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation assisted the NYSP at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

