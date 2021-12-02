Driver Miraculously Uninjured After Rollover Crash in Trenton, NY

Police and firefighters in Barneveld, New York responded to a rollover crash this morning.

It happened on North Gage Road near Putnam Road in Trenton. According to emergency responders the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside. Lieutenant Marcus Smith was the first to arrive on the scene and helped the driver get out of the vehicle.

According to a written statement from the Barneveld Fire Department the driver did not suffer serious injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released at the time as of this writing.

In addition to the Barneveld Fire Department, New York State Police and Nimey's Towing assisted at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only and is based largely on a statement from the Barneveld Fire Department. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

