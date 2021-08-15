The New York State Police are investigating a serious rollover crash involving a tour bus that happened at approximately 12:41PM Saturday just passed Exit 40 on the New York State Thruway.

State Police released Sunday that the driver of the bus, 66-year-old Fermin Vasquez of JTR Transportation, left from Poughkeepsie with 57 total passengers en route to Niagara Falls. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the bus was traveling west on the Thruway when at mile marker 305, in Brutus, it left the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway police say the bus rolled over onto its side, while the occupants were still inside.

Authorities say that all 57 occupants, including the driver, were transported to a medical facility for a range of different injuries. Depending on severity, some passengers were sent to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. Others were transported to Auburn Community Hospital and Crouse Hospital.

There are very few details at this time being released in the investigation and State Police are asking for the public to help gather any information possible. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Investigator Brad Holcomb in Waterloo at 315-539-3530. State Police have said they will release more details as they become available. At this time, it is not believed there were any deaths as a result of this crash. Condition of patients is also not known at this time.

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

Photo Courtesy of New York State Police

